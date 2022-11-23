Forest guard among 6 killed in Assam-Meghalaya border firing

PTI

Guwahati/Shillong, Nov 22

Six persons, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the disputed Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Disputed boundary Assam forest team intercepts a truck carrying illegal timber

Driver, two others held; mob from Meghalaya attacks officials

The Assam Police open fire to control situation, leading to casualties

Both states have a disputed border, large part of it remains undemarcated

Apprehending law and order situation, Meghalaya suspended mobile internet services in seven districts.

In a tweet tagging PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Sarma, Meghalaya’s CM Conrad Sangma, whose party is an ally of the BJP, alleged the Assam Police and forest guards “entered Meghalaya and resorted to unprovoked firing”.

Assam Police officials claimed the truck was intercepted in West Karbi Anglong district of the state and a mob from the Meghalaya side later attacked forest guards and policemen from the state, which led firing by the Assamese side to control the situation.

Five of the six killed at Mukroh village in West Jaiñtia Hills district were Meghalaya residents and one was from the Assam Forest Guard, Sangma said. The Assam Police, however, placed the figure at four, including a forest guard.

“The Meghalaya Government strongly condemns the incident. The GoM will take all steps to ensure that justice is served and action taken against those responsible,” he said. Sangma also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. The two states have a long disputed border. While talks have resolved part of the dispute, certain sections still remain undemarcated.