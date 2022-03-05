Former Army Chief SF Rodrigues dead

New Delhi, March 4
Former Indian Army Chief Gen SF Rodrigues (retd) has died at the age of 88 at his home in Alto Porvorim, Goa. His cremation is scheduled to be held on Monday, family sources said.
He was the Chief of the Indian Army from 1990 to 1993. He was appointed the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh on November 8, 2004, and remained in office till 2010.
Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, in a condolence message, said: “Gen Rodrigues was known as a thinker and strategist. He leaves behind a legacy of utmost dedication and service to the nation.”
In addition to his more than 40 years in the Indian Army, he served two terms on the National Security Advisory (NSA) Board. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
Gen SF Rodrigues was commissioned in 1952 in the Regiment of Artillery. He commanded two Army Commands. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...
Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog
1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...
NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India
Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...
Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised
He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest