Former Army Chief SF Rodrigues dead

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

Former Indian Army Chief Gen SF Rodrigues (retd) has died at the age of 88 at his home in Alto Porvorim, Goa. His cremation is scheduled to be held on Monday, family sources said.

He was the Chief of the Indian Army from 1990 to 1993. He was appointed the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh on November 8, 2004, and remained in office till 2010.

Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, in a condolence message, said: “Gen Rodrigues was known as a thinker and strategist. He leaves behind a legacy of utmost dedication and service to the nation.”

In addition to his more than 40 years in the Indian Army, he served two terms on the National Security Advisory (NSA) Board. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Gen SF Rodrigues was commissioned in 1952 in the Regiment of Artillery. He commanded two Army Commands. —

