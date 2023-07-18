Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya under opposition fire over video, Fadnavis announces probe

PTI

Mumbai, July 18

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has come under opposition fire over a purported video of the former MP that showed him in a compromising position, even as Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday promised a detailed probe into the matter.

Leaders of Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said the video exposes the BJP leader’s character, adding there are many such video clips in existence.

In a letter to Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, Somaiya questioned the authenticity of the video and sought an inquiry.

Speaking in the legislative council on Tuesday, Fadnavis said a thorough probe will be conducted into the viral video.

“A thorough probe will be done. No one will be protected. The police will find out the identity of the (aggrieved) woman. Nothing will be brushed under the carpet,” Fadnavis said.

The video was posted by Marathi news channel Lokshahi. PTI cannot independently verify its authenticity.

The matter was raised in the legislative council by Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition, and MLC Anil Parab, both from Shiv Sena (UBT).

Danve said the matter should be probed and handed over a pen drive, which he claimed contained the clip, to council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

Gorhe said the woman allegedly linked to the video has not lodged a complaint. She should trust the legislature and come forward to lodge the complaint, Gorhe said.

Parab demanded a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

In the letter to Fadnavis, Somaiya said, “A Marathi news channel broadcast a video clip of mine. With reference to the clip, multiple allegations have been levelled against me.” “Some people claim that there are many such clips of mine. I request you to verify the authenticity of the viral video clip. Many have claimed that I exploited many women. I have never done anything like that. I request you to probe all these allegations,” Somaiya wrote to Fadnavis.

“The ruling coalition’s character and true face has been exposed. Somaiya blackmailed many MLAs and MPs. Now, we can see that he has even blackmailed a number of women,” said Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur.

In Pune, Shiv Sena (UBT) women’s wing staged a protest against Somaiya over the allegedly explicit video.

The Mahila Aghadi members sought action against Somaiya and demanded his expulsion from the BJP.

