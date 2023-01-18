Former BSF DG is new Deputy NSA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 17

The government today appointed former Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Singh Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA).

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed on a re-employment contract for a period of two years.

Singh retired as DG, BSF, on December 31, 2022. When he took charge of the force on August 31, 2021, he had created history of a son and a father holding the top post of a paramilitary force during their service.

His father and retired IPS officer of the 1959-batch, Prakash Singh, had also headed the BSF from June 1993 to January 1994.

Prakash Singh is considered an architect of police reforms in the country.

He had petitioned the SC in 1996 for carrying out reforms in the police establishment, following which the government fixed a tenure of at least two years for the chief of the IB, CBI, R&AW, and Foreign Secretary, and Union Home Secretary.