Former BSF DG is new Deputy NSA

New Delhi, January 17
The government today appointed former Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Singh Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA).
Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed on a re-employment contract for a period of two years.
Singh retired as DG, BSF, on December 31, 2022. When he took charge of the force on August 31, 2021, he had created history of a son and a father holding the top post of a paramilitary force during their service.
His father and retired IPS officer of the 1959-batch, Prakash Singh, had also headed the BSF from June 1993 to January 1994.
Prakash Singh is considered an architect of police reforms in the country.
He had petitioned the SC in 1996 for carrying out reforms in the police establishment, following which the government fixed a tenure of at least two years for the chief of the IB, CBI, R&AW, and Foreign Secretary, and Union Home Secretary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president