Former BSF DG Pankaj Singh appointed deputy NSA

New Delhi, January 17
The government on Tuesday appointed retired IPS officer and former Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Singh as deputy national security adviser.
In an order the government said, Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed on a re-employment contract for a period of two years.
Singh retired as DG, BSF, on December 31, 2022. When he took charge of the force on August 31, 2021, he had created history of a son and a father holding the top post of a paramilitary force during their services.
His father and retired IPS officer of the 1959-batch, Prakash Singh, had also headed the BSF from June, 1993 to January, 1994.
Prakash Singh is considered an architect of police reforms in the country.
He had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 for carrying out reforms in the police establishment following which the government started giving a fixed tenure of two years at least to the chief of the Intelligence Bureau, the CBI, foreign secretary, the RAW chief and the Union home secretary.
