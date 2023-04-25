Former CEC M S Gill remembers Badal as finest chief minister of Punjab

New Delhi, April 25
Former chief election commissioner M S Gill on Tuesday described Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal as the finest chief minister Punjab ever had.
The five-time former Punjab chief minister was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali over a week ago. He died on Tuesday.
He was 95.
“I am sad today that he has passed away. He was the finest and one of the most exceptional chief ministers of Punjab,” Gill told PTI.
Gill was a joint secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture when Badal requested the Centre to send him to the state to be the SAD patriarch’s first principal secretary in 1971 .
“He (Badal) did his work honestly. He was a very patient and calm man who listened to all his MLAs and ministers patiently,” Gill recalled.
