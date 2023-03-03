Former CJI Aziz Mushabber Ahmadi dies

New Delhi, March 2
Former Chief Justice of India Aziz Mushabber Ahmadi passed away on Thursday due to age-related ailments, a close to his family said. He was 90.
Ahmadi became the Chief Justice with effect from October 25, 1994. Justice Ahmadi, third Muslim ever to serve as CJI, demitted office on March 24, 1997.
