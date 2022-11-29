Former CJI JS Khehar to inaugurate global conference on Bhai Vir Singh on December 1

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

Former Chief Justice of India, JS Khehar, will inaugurate a two-day global conference on Bhai Vir Singh in the capital on Thursday as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the poet.

Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan, a premier literary and cultural organisation in the national capital, headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is marking the 150th birth anniversary of the poet beginning with an International Conference starting on December 1.

The conference titled, “Times, Writings and Legacy”, being organised in association with Sahitya Akademi and local Khalsa College, will be inaugurated by Justice Khehar (Retd).

Surjit Patar, eminent Punjabi poet will deliver the keynote address.

A message by former PM Manmohan Singh, President of Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan, will be read out on the occasion.

Nearly 30 scholars from different parts of India and abroad, particularly from the UK, Canada, the US and Singapore, will be presenting their papers with Prof Pritam Singh Gill from Oxford Brooks delivering the valedictory address.

Major issues to be discussed in different sessions would be—Modernity and Change in Colonial Punjab with Maharaja Ranjit Singh Empire coming under British control.

Climate change, degeneration of established traditional values and ecological vision of Bhai Vir Singh, will also be debated by scholars during two days of the conference.

In order to ensure that Bhai Vir Singh’s writings which focus on environmental concerns and spirituality reach a larger audience, particularly the diaspora, the Sadan has launched projects of translations.

Some of the translated works will also be released during the conference, said Mohinder Singh, Director, National Institute of Punjab Studies at Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan.