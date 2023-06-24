Former CM Ibobi Singh to represent Congress in all-party meeting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh will represent Congress in the all-party meeting on Manipur convened on Saturday by the Home Ministry in Delhi.

While stating this, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted the "vast experience and deep knowledge" of Ibobi Singh, and said he should be listened to in all seriousness.

Accusing the BJP of "failing Manipur miserably", Ramesh said the meeting should have taken place in Manipur and presided over by the Prime Minister.

"52 days after Manipur started burning the HM has finally seen it fit to call an all-party meeting on Manipur at 3 pm today. This meeting should actually have been chaired by the PM who has kept silent all this while. It should have been held in Imphal as a demonstration of national anguish. The BJP has failed the people of Manipur miserably," Ramesh said.

Ibobi Singh brought Manipur back on the path of peace and development as CM for three terms between 2002 & 2017, Ramesh said.