Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi, May 22
Jailed AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday examined by doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital here for a spine problem, an official said.
Lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail since his arrest in connection with a money-laundering case last year, Jain was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital on Saturday but as he wanted a second opinion, he was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, a senior jail official said.
"Jain visited the neurosurgery OPD in the morning and after being examined by the doctors there, he left. He was accompanied by police," said a spokesperson of the Safdarjung Hospital.
Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 31, 2022, in a money-laundering case.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished his former cabinet colleague a speedy recovery.
