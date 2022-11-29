Former Health Secy is UPSC member

New Delhi: The government has issued an order appointing former Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan as member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Sudan, a 1983-batch (retired) IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, will be administered the oath of office of the UPSC member on Tuesday. TNS
HC reserves verdict in Gyanvapi case
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. PTI
WB ex-minister’s bail plea rejected
Kolkata: A special CBI court at Alipore here yet again rejected the bail prayer of arrested former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and extended his judicial remand till December 12 on a prayer by the agency investigating the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. Chatterjee arrested by the ED on July 23.
