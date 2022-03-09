Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

New Delhi, March 9
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a former Intelligence Bureau officer in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh by luring her on the pretext of giving her a job, police said on Wednesday.
The 60-year-old accused is a friend of the victim's father, they said.
According to the police, the girl has completed high school and is pursuing a beautician’s course.
On March 7, the accused took her to a hotel and allegedly raped her. He then dropped her back home and warned her against narrating the incident to her parents. However, a day later on Women's Day, the victim mustered the courage to share her ordeal with them.
Based on her statement, the accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act. The victim was also counselled, an officer said.
The accused, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has been absconding. Multiple teams had been formed to nab him, police said.
