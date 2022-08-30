Former JD(U) MP Anil Kumar Sahni convicted in LTC scam case

New Delhi, August 29
The special CBI court today convicted former JD(U) Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Sahni and two others in the LTC scam case for fraudulently claiming travelling and dearness allowance reimbursements. Sahni was then representing the Upper House from Bihar.
The CBI said besides Sahni, the other two persons convicted included Arvind Tiwari, then Personal Assistant of the MP, and NS Nair, office superintendent (Traffic), Air India, in connection with the case. It was found that Sahni, now an RJD MLA, conspired with others and forged e-ticket and fake boarding passes to defraud Rajya Sabha of Rs 23.71 lakh as travel and dearness allowance reimbursement without undertaking any journey.
