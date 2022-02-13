Former Kenya PM Raila Amolo Odinga calls on PM Modi

New Delhi, February 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met former Kenya Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Amolo Odinga, who is currently in India on a private visit.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the two leaders share friendly personal relations going back decades.

“Prime Minister Modi expressed his happiness at being able to meet Odinga after almost three and half years. Prime Minister recollected his multiple interactions with Odinga since 2008 in both India and Kenya, as well as the latter’s support to the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Summit’ in 2009 and 2012,” it said.

The two leaders also discussed other issues of mutual interest, the statement added.

Epressing his commitment to further strengthening India-Kenya relations, Prime Minister Modi “also conveyed his best wishes to Odinga for his good health and future endeavours”, it said.

Delighted to receive my friend H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya. I fondly recollect my past interactions with him in India and Kenya.



India and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations and we welcome further strengthening of our ties. pic.twitter.com/vz39ij5y4f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2022

IANS

