Former Lok Sabha deputy speaker admitted to hospital in Jharkhand

Khunti (Jharkhand), April 22
Former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha, Karia Munda, was admitted to a hospital after he fainted at his home here, an official of the medical facility said.
Munda is stable and under observation, he said.
An eight-time Member of Parliament from Khunti constituency, the Padma Vibhushan awardee became unconscious on Thursday night due to low blood sugar, and was admitted to the emergency ward, the official said.
A green corridor was created to take Munda to the hospital.
The MP had been admitted to the hospital on April 14, too, due to pneumonia and other health issues.
