Former MP Rangaswamy Dhruvanarayaana dies at 61

The Congress leader had complained of chest pain

PTI

Mysuru (KTK), March 11

Congress’ Karnataka unit working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 61, family sources said.

The leader had complained of chest pain and his driver rushed him immediately to hospital but he did not survive, the sources said.

Rangaswamy Dhruvanarayana had represented Chamarajanagar constituency twice in 2009 and 2014. He was a leader who withstood the Narendra Modi wave in 2014 and made his way to the Lok Sabha. However, luck did not favour him in 2019.

He was also a member of the Karnataka Assembly twice in 2004 and 2008.

Starting his political career during his student days, he joined the Congress in 1983 and became the students’ union leader of Agriculture College in 1984.

He first contested the Assembly elections in 1999 from Santhemaranahalli and lost but he tried his luck again in 2004 and made it to the Karnataka Assembly.

Mourning his demise, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Deeply anguished & pained by the passing away of R Dhruvanarayana. He was not just a grassroots politician, but the finest human being. His demise is not just a loss for @INCIndia, but a huge personal loss for me as well. My thoughts are with his family and followers.”

Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi condoled his death and said, “Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP, Shri R Dhruvanarayana. A hard-working & humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI & Youth Congress. His passing is a huge loss to the Congress party. My condolences to his family.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too expressed sorrow and said, “The death of Dhruvanarayana, who was a former MP and the working president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, is saddening. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his followers and family to bear this grief. Om Shanti.”

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Congress state president DK Shivakumar and several other leaders expressed condolences over Dhruvanarayana’s demise.

