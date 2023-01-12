Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

Veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav passed away at Fortis Gurugram on Thursday evening, hospital media chief said.

He was 75.

Yadav is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Former JD(U) chief's daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav also tweeted about his death.

पापा नहीं रहे 😭 — Subhashini Sharad Yadav (@Subhashini_12b) January 12, 2023

In a statement, the hospital said, "Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, in an unconscious and unresponsive state. On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to his family."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji”.

Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

“In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a tweet. With PTI inputs