Former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal dies at 82

Tribune News Service

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi, February 25

Former Odisha Chief Minister and prominent tribal Congress leader Hemananda Biswal on Friday died at the age of 82 while undergoing treatment for pneumonia here, family members said.

Biswal’s daughter Sunita said the former chief minister breathed his last at a private hospital here. He was suffering from pneumonia and is survived by five daughters -- Sabita, Sanjukya, Manjiulata, Sunita and Anita.

Biswal also represented Sundergarh Constituency in the Lok Sabha, and was a six-time MLA from Jharsuguda district, besides being the state’s chief minister twice. He was elected chief minister for the first time for the period December 7, 1989, to March 5, 1990, and again from December 6, 1999, to March 5, 2000. He was the first tribal chief minister of Odisha.

He was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 1974 and continued till 1977. Later he become an MLA in 1980 and held the post till 2004 from Laikera Assembly segment.

Biswal started his career from panchayat politics after a brief stint as a school teacher in Jharsugudda district.

Condolence poured in after the news broke. OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said Congress has lost a strong fighter and a protector of tribal interest.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said: “Saddened to know about Biswal’s demise. Odisha lost an efficient and experienced politician.”

BJP MP Suresh Pujari said, Biswal’s demise was a major loss for the state and western Odisha in particular.

PM, Rahul condole Biswal’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the passing of Biswal.

“Anguished by the passing away of former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal Ji. He was active in public life for many years and worked extensively among people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and supporters,” PM said.

Rahul Gandhi paid tributes saying, “Hemananda Biswal was a stalwart of the Congress Party and would be remembered as a great tribal leader.”