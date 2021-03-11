Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma quits Trinamool Congress

PTI

Kolkata, August 12

Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan K Varma on Friday resigned from the Trinamool Congress, nearly nine months after joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Varma, a former JD(U) MP, had joined TMC in November last year.

“Dear @MamataOfficial Ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma,” he tweeted.

Varma was appointed TMC national vice-president in December 2021. However, after the formation of the new office-bearers’ committee in February this year, he was not given any formal post in the party.

According to TMC sources, he had been maintaining a distance from the party leadership for the last few months.