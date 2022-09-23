Former SC judge to prepare IOA electoral rolls

New Delhi, September 22
The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed Justice LN Rao to prepare the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) electoral rolls and prepare a roadmap for amending the sports body’s constitution.
A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said Justice Rao, a former judge of the top court, would ensure a fair and development-oriented approach for the future of Olympics in India.
The Supreme Courtasked Justice Rao to prepare a roadmap for amending the constitution and holding elections by December 15.
It allowed IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta and IOA vice-president Adille Sumariwalla to participate in the September 27 meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
“All logistical arrangements shall be made available to Justice Rao by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and to be reimbursed by IOA,” the Bench said. On September 8, the IOC had issued a final warning to IOA to “resolve its governance issues” and hold elections by December, failing which the world sports body would ban India.
The IOC executive board, which met in Lausanne, Switzerland, had also decided not to recognise any “acting/interim president” after Narinder Batra’s ouster as IOA president.
