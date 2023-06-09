Former three-time Rajya Sabha MP and Jayalalitha aide Maitreyan joins BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

Former three-time Rajya Sabha MP and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha’s long-time aide V Maitreyan on Friday joined the BJP.

Maitreyan has returned to the BJP after 23 years.

“I was prodded to return home by late Arun Jaitley and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan. It has taken a while to make the decision. The BJP has crossed many milestones and is touching new heights. As in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the lotus will bloom in Tamil Nadu both in the General Elections and in state elections in 2026,” Maitreyan said.

BJP general secretaries Arun Singh and CT Ravi who oversaw the joining said Maitreyan’s return to the BJP would boost party prospects and is a signal of growing acceptance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s leadership and BJP’s ideology.

The BJP currently does not hold any of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It has four MLAs in the state Assembly.