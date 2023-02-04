 Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on two-day Gujarat visit from Sunday : The Tribune India

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on two-day Gujarat visit from Sunday

Will pay tribute to SEWA founder Gandhian Ela Bhatt

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on two-day Gujarat visit from Sunday

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Reuters file



PTI

Ahmedabad, February 4

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be on a two-day visit of Gujarat from Sunday and will participate in programmes of the Self-Empowered Women’s Association (SEWA) founded by social worker and Gandhian Ela Bhatt who passed away in November last year.

She will pay tribute to Bhatt in Ahmedabad and interact with SEWA members at its office in the city on Sunday, while on Monday Clinton will visit Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar district to interact with salt pan workers as part of SEWA’s rural initiative, its programme coordinator Rashmi Bedi said.

“Hillary Clinton will visit the SEWA reception centre in Ahmedabad between 2:45-4:00 pm and interact with its members. She will also deliver a speech at the reception centre. Before that, she will unveil a plaque near a banyan tree planted by Ela Bhatt at Victoria Garden on the 50th year celebration of SEWA foundation in 2022,” Bedi said on Saturday.

Clinton and Bhatt, who died on November 2 last year due to age-related ailments, knew each other since 1995 and the former, in a 2018 social media post, had described the work of the renowned women’s rights activist as a “revolutionary experiment.” “In 1972, she started an organization to give women small loans that could help them find fulfilment in their work and contribute to their family’s well-being. It was called the Self-Employed Women’s Association, or SEWA,” Clinton had said in her post.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Vision loss cases in US, Indian drug firm recalls eye drop

2
Diaspora

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

3
Haryana

Class-11 girl raped by Instagram friend at Gurugram hotel

4
Haryana

Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary's family booked in dowry, sexual exploitation case

5
Nation

Amid RBI assurance, Adani Group's value halves

6
Diaspora

Indians pay US$ 21,000 to cartels to help illegally cross over American border, lawmakers told

7
Chandigarh

Zirakpur raids: 9 spa owners booked for immoral trafficking

8
Nation

'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

9
Punjab

A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says 'I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary'

10
Business Adani crisis

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

Don't Miss

View All
Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but king to appear on coins
Trending

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but King to appear on coins

Top News

Adani’s FPO pullout has not impacted India’s image: FM Sitharaman

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

Says the meltdown of Adani Group would not impact country’s ...

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

The regulator says committed to ensuring market integrity; m...

Government clears appointments; Supreme Court gets 5 new judges

Government clears appointments; Supreme Court gets 5 new judges

Appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Co...

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

Firm exported two consignments of 24 batches of the allegedl...

GSI team inspects J-K’s Doda for ascertaining underlying factors for cracks in buildings

GSI team inspects village in J-K’s Doda district for ascertaining underlying factors for cracks in buildings

Over 100 members of 19 families were evacuated after their h...


Cities

View All

Mystery shrouds man’s death, family members allege foul play

Mystery shrouds man’s death, family members allege foul play

ECHS scam: HC seeks status report from state govt, Centre

Malerkotla Nawab's widow to be honoured by SGPC

Industrialists express dismay over spate of robberies, thefts

Visitors jostle for space outside commercial buildings in city

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

MC rakes in ~12.64 cr in 3 months

Underground cables: Chandigarh MC rakes in Rs 12.64 cr in 3 months

PGI wants panel meet for nod to MBBS course

Zirakpur raids: 9 spa owners booked for immoral trafficking

Defence Minister likely to unveil IAF Heritage Centre on March 3

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Man acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gang-rape, murder case arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver

Man acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gang-rape and murder case arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver

Jamia Nagar violence: Court discharges student activist Sharjeel Imam, 10 others; says booked as ‘scapegoats’

CRPF ASI shoots himself dead at IB director's residence in Delhi

BJP seeks Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after his name figures in ED chargesheet

BJP got Delhi MCD Budget passed ‘unethically’: AAP

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

State gets its first biofertiliser production lab at Hoshiarpur

Man struggles to get justice for son who fell to cops' bullets 37 yrs ago

Bio-mining work stuck as no machines at Wariana dump

After 48 years, Punjab Language Department finally publishes Urdu book

Portion of decades-old building collapses near Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana

Portion of decades-old building collapses near Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at 2 spinning mills in Jandiali

Rs 7.77 crore to improve sanitation system in Ludhiana

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Student held for sheltering gangster

Congress suspends MP Preneet Kaur

Congress suspends Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Staffer sacked for child trafficking

Novel protest by Pbi varsity non-teaching employees

6 illegal structures razed

Students from Patiala School for Deaf try hand at cooking millets