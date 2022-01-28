Former Uttarakhand Congress chief Upadhyay joins BJP

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress ex-chief Kishore Upadhyay has joined the BJP, days ahead of the February 14 Assembly polls. He may be fielded from Tehri, a seat he won in 2002 and 2007. PTI
New Delhi: The Delhi HC has expunged remarks made in an order against actress Juhi Chawla that she had filed a lawsuit challenging setting up of 5G networks, citing health hazards, for publicity. PTI
New Delhi: The final stage of the Union Budget making process was this time marked by the distribution of sweets to the locked-in core staff instead of the customary ‘halwa’ in view of the pandemic.
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar