Former Uttarakhand Congress chief Upadhyay joins BJP

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress ex-chief Kishore Upadhyay has joined the BJP, days ahead of the February 14 Assembly polls. He may be fielded from Tehri, a seat he won in 2002 and 2007. PTI

Delhi HC expunges remarks against Juhi Chawla

New Delhi: The Delhi HC has expunged remarks made in an order against actress Juhi Chawla that she had filed a lawsuit challenging setting up of 5G networks, citing health hazards, for publicity. PTI

Sweets replace halwa for locked-in Budget staff

New Delhi: The final stage of the Union Budget making process was this time marked by the distribution of sweets to the locked-in core staff instead of the customary ‘halwa’ in view of the pandemic.