Forward names for elevation: CJI NV Ramana to HCs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

Highlighting the issue of vacancies in high courts, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana today urged high court Chief Justices to recommend names for elevation at the earliest.

387 vacancies As many as 387 of the 1,104 posts of judge in high courts are vacant Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in HCs in less than a year. We expect 50 more appointments. — NV Ramana, CJI

As many as 387 of the 1,104 posts of judge in high courts are vacant. “I request the Chief Justices of the high courts, which still have a number of vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest,” CJI Ramana said in his inaugural address at the 39th Chief Justices’ Conference being held in the national capital after six years. Hailing prompt response of the Chief Justices of high courts in recommending names for judgeship, he said, “This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted cooperation.” The CJI also referred to the fact that in the past one year, the collegiums headed by him had ensured that nine new judges were appointed in the apex court at one go, besides 10 new HC Chief Justices.

Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar were also present. The conference will be followed by a joint conference of CMs and Chief Justices at Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday, which will be inaugurated by the PM. The joint conference is being held after six years.

#nv ramana