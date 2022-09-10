Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

Notwithstanding the disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh in the western sector, India will keep its guard up by beefing up the forward posts in the eastern sector as well with at least one large helipad each for swift transportation of troops and logistics by recently acquired American Chinook helicopters.

Army officials said the construction of helipads at forward locations had started and they would be at a distance of every 8 to 10 km.

The Army has already equipped its units in Arunachal Pradesh with all-terrain vehicles, M-777 ultra-light howitzers, Israeli light machine guns, remotely piloted aircraft system, and communication and surveillance gadgets. The forward posts are also being linked with the optical fibre network and will be allocated satellite terminals to enhance surveillance of Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The government has been giving a major push to infrastructure development along the nearly 3,500-km-long LAC after the eastern Ladakh faceoff in the western sector that began in 2020.

