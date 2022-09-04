Four arrested for cutting birthday cake with sword in Latur

Latur, September 4
Four persons were arrested on Sunday for cutting a cake in public with a sword in Maharashtra’s Latur district, a police official said.
They have been identified as Hrithik Hulgunde, whose birthday was being celebrated, Wajid Sayyed, Sanvidhan Dhavare and Samvak Kamble, said Sub Inspector Mahesh Galgate of Vivekanand police station.
Two others who took part in the celebration on September 2 are on the run and efforts were on to nab them, he added.
Police were alerted to the incident by social media photographs, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai
Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes...
Children, women among 10 injured as giant wheel joyride crashes to ground at Mohali fair
Irate visitors vented their ire against the joyride operator...
Cyrus Mistry: A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired by Tatas
Besides Bombay Dyeing’s Nusli Wadia and childhood friend and...
PM Modi spreading hatred, fear; only benefitting two industrialists: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally
Makes a pitch for opposition unity ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatr...
BJP mocks 'Halla Bol' rally; says its purpose is Rahul Gandhi's re-launch as no one wants to head Congress
This rally is meant to save the Gandhi family and not to pro...