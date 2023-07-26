Four arrested for running illegal arms factory in Ghaziabad

Lucknow, July 26
Four persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in running an illicit arms factory in Ghaziabad, the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police said here on Wednesday.
Shahfahad, Shadiq, Sivam and Javed were arrested on Tuesday around 6 pm from the Madhuvan Bapudham police station area, a statement issued by the STF said.
The STF team recovered one pistol each of .30 bore and .32 bore and 12 half made .30 bore pistols, live cartridges, Rs 1.58 lakh cash, an SUV and a bike from the spot.
The gang used to sell the illicit weapons in western UP and used charge Rs 1 lakh for .30 pistols, the STF said.
During interrogation, the accused told STF that their factory was registered in the name of SHR India Industries limited which was involved in making machinery parts.
They were making illicit arms in the factory using its equipment, police said. A detailed probe on the matter is underway, they said.
