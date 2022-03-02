Four C-17 planes with 800 Indian evacuees from Ukraine to arrive in Delhi on Thursday

New Delhi, March 2
Four C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force with approximately 800 evacuees from Ukraine will be landing at the Hindon airbase here on Thursday, sources said.
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.
The IAF planes are also coming from these neighbouring countries only, sources mentioned.
Four IAF aircraft with approximately 800 Indian evacuees will land at the Hindon airbase between 1.30 am and 8 am on Thursday, the sources added.
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt will receive the Indian evacuees at the airbase, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately
Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka by 6 pm local ti...
Russia bid to provide safe passage to Indian students
'We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secur...
Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation
Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...
Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home
Father of deceased also stuck in war-torn country