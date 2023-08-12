Four convicted of gang rape, murder of Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri

PTI

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Aug 11

Almost a year after two minor Dalit sisters were hanged here after being raped, a special court on Friday convicted four of the six accused in the case, a government advocate said.

The POCSO court said that a hearing on the sentence of the four convicts would be held on August 14, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Brijesh Pandey said. The incident took place on September 14, 2022, when the two minor sisters of a village in the Nighasan area here had been kidnapped and brutally murdered after gangrape. Their bodies were recovered hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near the village.

An FIR of murder, rape and several other sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act was lodged while a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to work out the case.

The SIT arrested six accused in connection with the crime. Two of the accused were found to be minors.

#Dalits #Lakhimpur Kheri