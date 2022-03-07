Four cow vigilantes in Mathura hurt in clash

PTI

Mathura: Four persons sustained injuries in a clash in the Manoharpura area after members of the Gaurakhshak Dal accused a local resident of having stored beef in his house. PTI

Eye on elections, Nadda visits Jammu today

Jammu: BJP president JP Nadda will arrive here on Monday. J&K party president Ravinder Raina said the visit was significant as Assembly elections were expected later this year. PTI

Bengal bans Internet services to stop cheating

Kolkata: In an unprecedented move, West Bengal Government has decided to suspend Internet services on days of Class 10 board examination in some areas to stop cheating. PTI

Adjust Ukraine returnees in med colleges: Plea in SC

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to accommodate medical students from Ukraine in Indian medical colleges as a one-time measure.