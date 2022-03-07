Four cow vigilantes in Mathura hurt in clash

Mathura: Four persons sustained injuries in a clash in the Manoharpura area after members of the Gaurakhshak Dal accused a local resident of having stored beef in his house. PTI
Eye on elections, Nadda visits Jammu today
Jammu: BJP president JP Nadda will arrive here on Monday. J&K party president Ravinder Raina said the visit was significant as Assembly elections were expected later this year. PTI
Bengal bans Internet services to stop cheating
Kolkata: In an unprecedented move, West Bengal Government has decided to suspend Internet services on days of Class 10 board examination in some areas to stop cheating. PTI
Adjust Ukraine returnees in med colleges: Plea in SC
New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to accommodate medical students from Ukraine in Indian medical colleges as a one-time measure.
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Ukraine crisis: Stranded Indian nationals told to fill online form
PM: Operation Ganga proof of India's growing influence
Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
