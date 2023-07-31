 Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

Brij Bhushan camp claims to have support of 22 of 25 state units and expressed confidence of winning all 15 posts during elections on August 12

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh filed nomination for the post of president, on Monday, July 31, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 31

Four candidates, including outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh from UP, filed nominations for the post of president amid fanfare at the Olympic Bhawan here on Monday.

Darshan Lal from the Chandigarh wrestling body filed his nomination for the post of general secretary, while SP Deswal from Uttarakhand filed his nomination for the post of treasurer from the Brij Bhushan camp.

The Brij Bhushan camp claims to have the support of 22 of the 25 state units and, after filing their nominations, expressed "confidence" of winning all 15 posts during the WFI elections on August 12.

On a day of hectic activity at the Olympic Bhawan, a convoy of nominees and supporters from the Brij Bhushan camp arrived with the "blessings" of the BJP leader, and after extensive paperwork, filed their nominations before former J&K High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar, the Returning Office appointed for the WFI elections.

The last date for withdrawing nominations is August 7.

"There are four candidates for the post of president, three for senior vice-president, six for vice-president, three for the post of general secretary, two for treasurer, three for joint secretary and nine for executive members' post. Against 15 posts, 30 persons have applied," said Justice Kumar.

"Tomorrow, we will display the list of all the candidates whose nomination papers are found to be in order. It will be put up on the (WFI) website tomorrow. One lady is there (for the post of president)," he added.

The only lady candidate on the WFI executive committee members' list is Anita Sheoran representing Odisha. Sheoran was one of the witnesses in the alleged sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan.

The Brij Bhushan camp has filed a total of 18 nominations for 15 WFI posts, while candidates from rival camps left without disclosing which posts they were filing their nominations for.

The Brij Bhushan camp nominees and supporters were the first to arrive at the Olympic Bhawan past noon, after the BJP leader held another round of meeting at a five-star hotel before the convoy left to file nominations.

With less than 45 minutes left for the nominations to close -- and after the Brij Bhushan camp had completed their formalities -- a group that included Anita Sheoran, Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary Prem Chand Lochab (Gujarat representative), Dushyant Sharma (J&K unit) and a few others arrived and left after filing their nominations without speaking to the media.

Brij Bhushan's son-in-law Vishal holds fort

Even though Brij Bhushan, who had been holding meetings with state units for the last two days to come up with a list of "consensus candidates", did not accompany the candidates to the Olympic Bhawan, his son-in-law Vishal Singh (Bihar Wrestling Federation president), was facilitating his group's candidates in filing nomination papers. He is not in the fray for any post though.

"18 nominations have been filed from our side. Our candidate for the post of president is Sanjay Kumar Singh. We have filed (nominations) for three vice presidents," said Vishal.

Asked why Brij Bhushan did not accompany the nominees after two days of hectic meetings, Vishal said, "I don't think there was any need for him to come. He is not on the voters' list.

"He doesn't need to come, but we all are supporting him. We all are here for him. The WFI has done tremendously well under his leadership. And we really hope that whosoever comes next carries on with the good work."

On whether 22 state units were supporting the Brij Bhushan group, Vishal said, "I believe that so. We are more than confident (of winning the elections). If you see the turnout, majority of the people have come along with us. But it's free will, we respect everybody's free will and if an election happens we are more than okay with it," said Vishal.

#Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

2
Nation

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

3
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

4
Diaspora

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

5
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

6
Haryana

Home guard shot dead, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

7
Nation

13 lakh girls and women went missing in India between 2019-21: MHA

8
Nation

Opposition rattled as Sharad Pawar likely to confer award on PM Modi in Pune

9
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

10
Nation

3 Quad partners go big on chip biz with India

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...

Tension erupts in Nuh after stones pelted on VHP’s ‘Braj Mandal Yatra’

Home guard shot dead, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

Internet suspended in the area till Wednesday; Home Minister...

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

Shops and cab torched, timely intervention by administration...

4 persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...


Cities

View All

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Complete girdawari by August 15, minister tells Revenue Dept

AAP minister, Congress MP share dais for development project

Arjun Ram Meghwal tunes in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with BJP workers

Knotty affair: Set up on Guru Hargobind Sahib's order, historic bazaar turns a mess

Transport inspector held in Bathinda in bribery case

Transport inspector held in Bathinda in bribery case

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

Of 10K listed vendors of city, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Of 10K listed vendors of Chandigarh, only 2K in business, lowest in country

B Praak inspires City Beautiful residents with ‘Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh’ track

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Punjab Police ASI’s son held for supplying drugs in Chandigarh

Tipsy driver crashes into power pole, parked car at Sector 46, Chandigarh

Friends, colleagues fondly remember ‘stylish Sardarni’ art historian Kavita Singh

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

Delhi private firm employee who 'fraudulently' kept jobless wife on payroll for over 10 years under police scanner

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Victim's father tells court accused informed him about strangulating his daughter

HC imposes Rs 25K cost on fan for PIL over Sukesh Chandrasekhar letters to Jacqueline, Nora

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Give possession of flat or return money, consumer panel tells JIT

Tireless teamwork to aid of flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Punjab Agriculture Department aims to replant saplings on 2 lakh acres

Education takes back seat in Jalandhar's Dhakka Basti

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Ludhiana sees increase in conjunctivitis cases

Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Car snatcher arrested within hours after crime

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

Punjabi University, Patiala, archers bag medals in China

Flood fury: Patiala's urban area residents seek compensation, too

Students plant trees in Patiala, vow to nurture them

Patiala: Undue pressure by Education Department over student enrolment, allege teachers