Four Indians among 16 killed in Dubai blaze

PTI

Dubai, April 16

Four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among 16 people killed after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai, officials said on Sunday.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storeyed apartment building in the Al-Ras area, one of the oldest parts of Dubai, they said. Sixteen people died and nine others were seriously injured.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed that four Indians were among the dead. The Indian victims include Rijesh Kalangadan (38) and his wife Jeshi Kandamangalath (32), and Gudu Saliyakoondu (49) and Imamkasim Abdul Khader (43), both from Tamil Nadu.

“We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the families and thank the social workers and others who have reached out with support. We are coordinating with the local authorities for the repatriation procedures,” said Bijender Singh, Consul at the Indian Consulate.