Four kanwariyas killed in separate road accidents in UP’s Muzaffarnagar since Friday

Muzaffarnagar (UP), July 15
Four kanwariyas were killed and several injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district between Friday and Saturday, the police said.
Chapar SHO Amarpal Sharma said Sahil (24) of Panipat died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sisona on Saturday. In another accident, 30-year-old Vishal of Sonipat district died after falling from a truck on the Haridwar-Delhi Highway.
Sanjay (23) and his uncle Ajmer (45), both residents of Hisar district in Haryana, were injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near the toll plaza in the Chapar area on Friday. They succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, Sharma said.
Meanwhile, 30 pilgrims were taken to the district hospital for treatment after being injured in separate accidents during the last two days.
According to the district hospital on Saturday, 150 pilgrims have been admitted for treatment since July 4.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow
Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...
Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'
Did it to provide outlet to flooded waters towards Kali Bein...
Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens
19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...
IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours
Rain to be less than the rains received in the previous week...
As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large
39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...