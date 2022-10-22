Four killed in landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

PTI

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), October 22

Four people were killed and one was injured when a landslide hit three houses in the Tharali area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

Tharali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Juwantha said police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been rushed to the spot.

