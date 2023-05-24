 Four killed in Uttarakhand, 4 injured in Rajasthan in rain-related incidents; dip in temperature : The Tribune India

Four killed in Uttarakhand, 4 injured in Rajasthan in rain-related incidents; dip in temperature

Rains also lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana in the early hours of Wednesday leading to a slight dip in the temperatures

Four killed in Uttarakhand, 4 injured in Rajasthan in rain-related incidents; dip in temperature

The area of Chirdi village covered with hailstones following by hailstorm and heavy rain, in Udhampur district on Wednesday. ANI Photo



New Delhi, May 24

Rains brought the much-needed respite from heat in some states on Wednesday but accompanying thunderstorm killed four people in Uttarakhand, while as many were injured after being struck by lightning in Rajasthan.

A powerful thunderstorm accompanied by rain hit various parts of Uttarakhand, uprooting trees and killing at least four people in separate incidents.

Two people were killed in Haridwar district while the Pauri and Nainital districts recorded one fatality each in the storm that hit the state late on Tuesday, officials said.

A child was killed and three people were injured when a 100-year-old peepal tree uprooted by the storm fell on them in the Jwalapur area of Haridwar district, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said.

In a separate incident, a pilgrim from Sonepat in Haryana was killed when a tree fell on him in the Chamgadar Tapu area near Haridwar's Har ki Pairi.

Besides a large number of trees, electric poles were also uprooted, causing prolonged power outages in many areas of Haridwar. Several hoardings were also blown away.

The thunderstorm also uprooted trees and electric poles in the Pauri district.

A man was killed and his wife injured when a tree fell on the couple near the Buddha Park in Kotdwar.

According to the police, a lawyer of the Uttarakhand High Court was killed in the Haldwani area of Nainital district when a tree fell on his car.

The thunderstorm uprooted trees in Dehradun as well.

In the national capital, overcast skies, gusty winds and light rain brought relief from the punishing heat in the second half of the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature was likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

Under the influence of a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region, thunderstorms and intermittent rains are predicted in northwest India, including the capital and its surrounding areas over the next two or three days.

This will bring the maximum temperature down to 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Below-normal maximum temperatures are predicted until June 30.

A heat wave scorched parts of Delhi on Tuesday with seven of the 22 weather stations in the national capital recording maximum temperatures above the 45-degrees Celsius mark.

The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees.

Earlier this month, the weather office had predicted below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heatwave days in northwest India in May.

With the IMD anticipating a slight delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon, the maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal for a longer-than-usual period.

Heavy rains lashed various areas of the Jammu region bringing down the temperature.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked for a brief period due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district.

There were rains in various areas of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Rajouri and Reasi districts on Wednesday.

A hailstorm hit Cheddi area in Udhampur district, causing damage to crops.

Flash Floods were triggered in some areas of hilly belts of Rajouri and Ramban due to heavy rains.

Heavy rains lashed the Jammu city around late afternoon leading to a dip in temperature.

The rains have brought much relief to the people battling with a scorching heat wave going on for the past one week.

A woman was feared drowned while three people trapped in flash floods were rescued in the nick of time as heavy rains led to sudden rise in water bodies in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Naseema Akhtar and Kulzum Bi were swept away while crossing the Betar stream in Poonch district late afternoon on Wednesday.

While Akhtar was rescued by a joint team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Kulzum Bi (28) remained untraced.

A rescue operation is on to trace her, an official said, adding they were trapped by a sudden rise in the water level.

In Rajouri district, two men - Ankush Kumar of Rajouri and Sunil Kumar of Punjab – were rescued by a joint team of police and SDRF in an hour-long operation after they were found trapped in flash floods in Darhali river near Tariq bridge.

Rains also lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana in the early hours of Wednesday leading to a slight dip in the temperatures.

According to the Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Barnala, Mohali, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, and Yamunanagar, among other places, received a decent pour.

The rains caused a fall in the temperature, which had been hovering above normal limits for the past several days.

In the desert state of Rajasthan, the maximum temperature dropped by a few notches under the effect of a new western disturbance that led to hailstorm and rain in many areas of the state, including capital Jaipur, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of intense thunderstorms and rain in the state in the coming days.

Rain and hailstorm along with strong winds was recorded in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Karauli and other places in the state.

A spokesman of the department said that in the last 24 hours, due to the effect of the active western disturbance, the state has received scattered rains. Maximum rainfall was recorded at 45 mm in Sikrai in Dausa and 40 mm in Nohar of Hanumangarh.

Meanwhile, four women who had taken shelter under a tree were injured due to a lightning strike in Barauli village in Dholpur district on Tuesday.

The department's spokesman said that due to the active western disturbance, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, strong thunderstorms in the districts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jodhpur and Kota divisions.

On May 25, the effect of this system will continue in the areas of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions, he said.

He said there is no possibility of heatwave due to a drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature in all parts of the state from Wednesday itself.  

#Rajasthan #Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

2
Entertainment

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

3
Punjab

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

5
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen deliberately crashes truck into a White House barrier; says he wanted to kill President Biden

7
Diaspora

Australian universities ban Indian students from Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana amid visa fraud concerns

8
Nation

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

9
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: Key accused arrested at Bengaluru airport

10
J & K

G20: Absence of S Arabia, Egypt at Srinagar meeting a let-down

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building: 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

In February 2019, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated the cent...

‘Sengol’ to serve as reminder of responsibility to uphold righteous governance: Union ministers

All you need to know about ‘Sengol’, the historical sceptre, to be installed in new Parliament building

The sceptre was received by first prime minister Jawaharlal ...

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...

Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways

Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways

In a tweet, Chaudhry says he has decided to take a break fro...


Cities

View All

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Screen installed at Golden Temple to enlighten visitors about its history

Cops present challan against Amritpal Singh's aides

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections in Canada

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

IndiGo’s Chandigarh-Ahmedabad plane experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday: Airline

Rahul Gandhi travels by truck, halts at Lalru dhaba

Temperature to dip over next 2 days in Chandigarh

Delhi Police head contable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi Police head constable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids including on premises of AAP MP's associates

Rahul Gandhi’s fresh passport plea: Court asks Subramanian Swamy to file reply by Friday

DCW notice to Delhi Police over trolling, online abuse of cricketer Shubman Gill's sister

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar: Car catches fire, occupants jump out to save their lives

PSHRC demands report on chromium contamination in area around Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

Chaos at busy junction as traffic lights non-functional

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

With no major clue, police probe to rely on call dump

MC ropes in religious bodies, edu institutes for improving outreach

Special train from Amritsar to Gandhidham

Video of youth being assaulted goes viral

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Punjab's power demand shoots up

Alumni from 1971 batch of PPS celebrate golden jubilee in Nabha

Photo exhibition, awareness mark International Biodiversity Day