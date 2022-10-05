Four PFI members held under UAPA

New Delhi, October 4
The Delhi Police have arrested four persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for their alleged links with now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), officials said today.
Police sources said this was the first arrest of any PFI member in the Capital after the outfit was banned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 28.
Earlier, the police had conducted raids at PFI units spread across six districts of the city and detained 33 persons allegedly linked with the group, they added.
A senior official confirmed that four members of the banned outfit had been arrested in a case registered against them under the UAPA at the Shaheen Bagh police station of southeast district of the Delhi Police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa had said that on September 29, a case under Sections 120 B and 153 A of the IPC and Section 10 of the UAPA was registered at the Shaheen Bagh police station following certain information against the PFI and its other associates and fronts.
“During investigation, four accused — Md Shoaib, Habib Asgar Jamali, Abdul Rabb and Warish — have been arrested,” the official said.
