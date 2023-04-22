 Four Supreme Court judges down with suspected Covid infection : The Tribune India

Four Supreme Court judges down with suspected Covid infection

Due to unavailability of a judge — who is part of Constitution Bench hearing petitions seeking legal recognition for same sex marriage — hearing on has already been cancelled

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

Amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, four judges of the Supreme Court are suspected to have got infected with Covid-19, sources said on Saturday.

While four judges are reportedly down with Covid-19, a fifth judge recovered from coronavirus infection a week ago, they said, adding yet another judge is indisposed due to some other health problem, they said.

Due to unavailability of a judge—who is part of the five-judge Constitution Bench hearing petitions seeking legal recognition for same sex marriage – hearing on the contentious issue has already been cancelled.

