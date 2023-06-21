Four suspected UNLF ultras held in Manipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

Security forces have arrested four suspected cadres of the banned militant outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in Thoubal district of ethnic violence-hit Manipur and a 51 mm mortar and an anti-personnel bomb were recovered from them, officials said today.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, a mobile vehicle checkpost was established near the Lilong police station on the night of June 19. Four suspected cadres in two separate vehicles were apprehended with one 51 mm mortar,” a senior security official said, adding the four were handed over to the police.

Amid continued ethnic violence in Manipur, the Supreme Court here today declined urgent hearing of a petition seeking Army protection for the minority Kuki tribals and prosecution of communal groups attacking them, while conceding it’s a “serious” law and order issue, which the administration should tackle.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh said any interference by the court will create more problems in the state. “This is serious law and order issue. Let the administration look into the issue. Can the Supreme Court order individual protection? Our interference will create more problems. It can aggravate the situation. We hope courts are not required to pass such an order that Army or central forces should be deployed,” the bench observed.

The Manipur Tribal Forum has alleged the central government and the chief minister of Manipur have jointly embarked on a communal agenda aimed at “ethnic cleansing” of Kuki tribals in the northeastern state. The NGO had urged the apex court not to rely on “empty assurances” given by the Centre and sought Army protection for the Kukis.