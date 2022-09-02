Fragile global food system calls for a collaborative approach: Experts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

The fragile global food system calls for a collaborative approach with a focus on addressing the global food shocks, newer challenges of climate change and the changing dynamics in agricultural trade, according to Dr Bram Govaerts, Director General, CIMMYT-BISA.

“It is the need of the hour that governments, civil society, and private actors come together to tackle today’s food system disruptions and food insecurity. We need to enhance ecosystem diversity and invest in agrifood transformation from efficiency to resilience.

“We need to start today by taking action on the short-, medium-, and long-term priorities. The world has to respond together to this crisis and we are here to contribute with our innovation and ideas that are sustainable, resilient and viable at the same time,” Govaerts said speaking at “Strengthening AR4D in South Asia” on Thursday.

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) is an international agricultural research and training organization focusing on two of the world’s most important cereal grains: maize and wheat, and related cropping systems and livelihoods.

ICAR and CIMMYT developed the DBW187 variety for India in 2018 which is spreading fast from east to west, according to a statement.

Govaerts said that ICAR and CIMMYT’s long standing and productive partnership has enabled the country to strengthen wheat production.

“Together we have addressed several challenges in the field of agriculture particularly in the areas of wheat and maize production. Another successful collaboration was the joint creation of BISA with the goal to improve local productivity from small farms through better seed, mechanisation, and farming practices to produce more food to meet the rising demands.

“The collaborative, inclusive approach of BISA (Borlaug Institute for South Asia) is more relevant than ever today. In an era when the challenges of food and nutrition insecurity -- exacerbated by climate change, poverty, and inequality -- cannot be solved by one sector,” he said.

“BISA aims to harness the latest genetic, digital, and resource management technologies and use research for development approaches to invigorate the region's agriculture and food systems while enhancing productivity, resilience, livelihood, and nutrition security to meet future demands as asked by its founders Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and CIMMYT,” shared Dr Arun Kumar Joshi, MD, BISA.

Notably, the 2022 Global Report on Food Crisis shows an alarming level of hunger with 193 million people facing food insecurity due to conflicts, economic shocks, and extreme weather conditions.