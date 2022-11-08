Frame charges against cops in Sengar rape case: Court

PTI

New Delhi, November 7

A special court has ordered to proceed with the matter of framing charges against three Uttar Pradesh policemen who initially handled the rape case against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 for failing to record allegations of the minor victim against the leader, officials said.

The court recently rejected the petition of Kunwar Bahadur Singh, then posted as circle officer of Safipur in Unnao, seeking discharge from the case filed by the CBI.

The case was lodged under Section 166A of the IPC for not recording the victim’s complaint that she was raped by Sengar on June 4, 2017, they said. Facing inaction even after her complaint to the Chief Minister’s Office remained unaddressed, the victim attempted to self-immolate in front of the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow on April 8, 2018, which snowballed into a major political issue in the state.

Besides Singh, the court has also ordered to proceed with the case of framing of charges against DP Shukla, former SHO of the Makhi police station and Digvijay Singh, Sub-inspector, who were also chargesheeted, they said.

In the inquiry report submitted on August 24, 2017, Digvijay Singh said a case was already registered, referring to the incident on June 11, 2017, at Makhi Police Station in which a charge sheet has already been filed but it did not say anything about rape by Sengar June 4, 2017.