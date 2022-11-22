Framework to curb fake reviews on e-comm sites

New Delhi, November 21
The Centre today moved to rein in fake and deceptive reviews and ratings online by launching a framework to safeguard and protect the interests of consumers.
Devised by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the framework covers companies ranging from social networking sites to e-commerce platforms to travel and food delivery apps that depend on customer ratings and reviews to generate sales and traffic.
The framework, titled ‘Indian Standard (IS) 19000:2022 Online Consumer Reviews- Principles and Requirements for their Collection, Moderation and Publication’, will be applicable to every online platform that publishes consumer reviews, said Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna