Framework to curb fake reviews on e-comm sites

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

The Centre today moved to rein in fake and deceptive reviews and ratings online by launching a framework to safeguard and protect the interests of consumers.

Devised by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the framework covers companies ranging from social networking sites to e-commerce platforms to travel and food delivery apps that depend on customer ratings and reviews to generate sales and traffic.

The framework, titled ‘Indian Standard (IS) 19000:2022 Online Consumer Reviews- Principles and Requirements for their Collection, Moderation and Publication’, will be applicable to every online platform that publishes consumer reviews, said Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.