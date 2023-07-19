France takes criticism for inviting PM Modi in stride

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, July 18
The criticism in France for inviting PM Narendra Modi as the Guest of Honour for the French National Day is part of the medley of voices in a democratic country, said sources.
A section of the French media and intellectuals have said PM Modi shouldn’t have been invited for Bastille Day in view of allegations against his Government of human rights violations and democratic backsliding.
On the contrary, PM Modi was received warmly by a cross section of political leadership which shows the “large bipartisan political support (for India) in France”. PM Modi interacted with President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher and President of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet and the Assembly’s senior leadership.
“Like in the US and many countries, including Indian politics, anyone can express other opinions,” said sources while pointing out that the French Government doesn’t “believe in big public statements” and instead raises the issue in private even during the current visit.
