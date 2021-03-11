Freed by Houthis, Maharashtra sailor returns home

PTI

Thane, April 30

A 22-year-old sailor from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, who was among seven Indians detained by Houthi rebels in Yemen since January this year, has returned home following his release.

Mohammad Munawwar Sameer, who worked for a Dubai-based shipping company, reached home in the Govindwadi area of Kalyan on Thursday, after a nearly four-month-long ordeal. The seven Indians were among 14 persons released from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa last Sunday.