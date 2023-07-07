Freedom of expression doesn’t mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Trudeau

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

Indirectly rebutting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s observations on Khalistani activities in his country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said space must not be given to extremist and terrorist elements in the name of freedom of expression.

“It is a matter of concern that freedom of expression and speech is once again being misused by anti-India elements based in Canada and elsewhere… let me make the larger point that the issue is not about freedom of expression but its misuse for advocating violence, for propagating separatism and for legitimising terrorism. That’s what we would like to emphasise,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The safety of the diplomats and security of the Indian missions were of utmost priority to the government and New Delhi had taken it up with countries concerned, he said at a media briefing. Trudeau had said, “The freedom of expression is something that we have, but we will always make sure that we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms.”

Trudeau also said that Canada had always taken “serious action” against terrorism. “They are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will,’’ said the Canadian PM while responding to a question during a press conference.

Trudeau was speaking three days after India summoned the Canadian envoy over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements. It also asked Canada to take appropriate measures in view of planned protests by pro-Khalistan groups outside Indian missions in Canada on July 8. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has already said the “promotional material” circulating ahead of the Khalistan rally is “unacceptable”.

India, however, said with reference to posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats that such activities were not at all acceptable.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverley also said any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London were completely unacceptable. “We have made clear to the Indian High Commissioner and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount,” he said.

“We have taken up this latest issue of threats against our diplomats with the UK authorities. We have noted these comments by the UK foreign secretary but we would naturally judge them by what happens on the ground,” said Bagchi.

Threat to envoys

Posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats have appeared in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK

Pro-Khalistani activists attempted to burn down the Indian consulate in San Francisco (US) on July 2