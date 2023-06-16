Freight corridor tracks to be made Kavach-compliant

New Delhi, June 15
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) chief RK Jain on Thursday said that the entire length of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) tracks would be made ‘Kavach’-compliant to ensure safety on the tracks that are meant to be used only by goods trains.
While the existing tracks – measuring about 2,200 km – are yet to be brought under ‘Kavach’, safety is ensured by the installation of a device that measures axle and wheel temperature of the wagons after every 40 km, Jain said.
