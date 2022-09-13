French minister to call on PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will visit India on September 14 and 15 to move forward “with an ambitious agenda to deepen and expand the Indo-French strategic partnership ahead of its 25th anniversary next year”, stated a French embassy news release.

On Wednesday, Colonna will call on PM Narendra Modi and will convey France’s full support to India’s upcoming G20 presidency. She will hold bilateral consultations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on regional and global matters.