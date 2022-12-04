French President Macron trusts ‘friend’ Narendra Modi to bring both nations together to build peace and sustainable world

New Delhi, December 4
After India took over the G-20 Presidency, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday tweeted a photo of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed confidence that the Indian PM will bring the two countries to build peace and a sustainable world.
"One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world," Macron wrote in a tweet.
One Earth.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 3, 2022
One Family.
One Future.
India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world. pic.twitter.com/MScsCHM7kw
India formally assumed the G-20 Presidency on Thursday.
Earlier, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said France was glad to see India in the driver's seat and offered full support to India's presidency of the G-20.
"Today, India takes over the G-20 presidency for a year & UNSC chair for December. As we strive to keep the world united in the face of unprecedented challenges, we are glad to see India in the driver's seat. India can count on France's full support," he said on December 1 in a tweet.
Earlier, United States President Joe Biden said he was looking forward to supporting 'his friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India's G-20 Presidency. Biden said that the US and India will join hands while tackling challenges like climate, energy and food crises.
"India is a strong partner of the United States, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India's G-20 Presidency. Together we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises," US President Joe Biden had said. IANS
