Fresh CBI notice to TRS MLC in Delhi excise policy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

The CBI has issued a fresh notice to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s MLC daughter K Kavitha to appear for questioning on December 11 at Hyderabad in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, officials said today.

Accepting the request made by Kavitha to postpone her questioning from December 6 to any of the dates between December 11 and 15, the probe agency said, “It is informed that a CBI team will visit your residence at 11 am on 11.12.2022 for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with investigation of the case.”