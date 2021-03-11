Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

New Delhi, May 18
While heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Karnataka and Kerala on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of heatwave over Northwest and central India from May 19.
Parts of Northwest are expected to witness rise in maximum temperature by 2-3°C in the next 48 hours and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.
Central India won’t witness any significant change in maximum temperature, but may see a rise of about 2°C thereafter. Meanwhile, hot weather conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab today, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places. Gurugram in Haryana recorded a high of 44.7 °C, according to the IMD.
In Punjab, Bathinda sizzled at 44 °C, while Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2 °C.
Rise of 2-3°C likely
- Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest in next 48 hours
- At 44.7 °C, Gurugram records highest temperature in region
6.6 Lakh hit in Assam
- Over 6.6 lakh persons spread over 27 districts of Assam have been hit by the floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains. Nine persons have died.
