Fringe is BJP’s core, alleges Rahul Gandhi amid controversy over remarks on Prophet

New Delhi, June 8
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said ‘fringe’ is the BJP’s core and highlighted some past statements of top BJP leaders holding senior positions in the government.
His remarks came after the India Missions in Kuwait and Qatar in their statements dubbed the controversial remarks of BJP’s now-sacked spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal on Prophet Mohammad as those of “fringe elements” after these countries lodged their protest.
While the government distanced itself from such remarks and the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal, the Ministry of External Affairs later said the statements by some individuals do not represent that of the government.
“’Fringe’ is BJP’s core,” Gandhi said in a tweet while sharing headlines of news reports on statements of BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur and Sadhvi Pragya.
In the image tweeted by him, media reports quote Shah as calling Bangladeshi migrants “termites” and Yogi Adityanath saying that “women not capable of being left free or independent”.
Anurag Thakur is quoted as saying, “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko” and Sadhvi Pragya’s remark on Nathuram Godse is also mentioned.
The remarks made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad drew international condemnation with some Islamic countries demanding an apology. The Congress has asked why the country should apologise and face the consequences of the “misdeeds” of BJP leaders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar
Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police
Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...
Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander
Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...
De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...